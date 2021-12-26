Popular actor Amir Siraji on life support

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 01:00 pm

Prominent actor Amir Siraji has been put on life support. On Friday the actor was rushed to a hospital in Rampura at around 7:30pm.

The general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, Zayed Khan, verified it.

In 1991, the popular actor made his small-screen debut with Bangladesh Television. The actor made his screen debut in the 1985 film 'Radha Krishna.'

Amir Siraji also appeared in Chashi Nazrul Islam's Megh-er Porey Megh, PA Kajol's Mukti, and Faruk's Kaktarua, all of which won government awards. Throughout his long acting career, the well-known actor has appeared in over 700 films.

