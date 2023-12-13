Prevented from going abroad for surgery: BNP’s Hafiz files writ with HC

BNP Vice Chairman Major Hafizuddin Ahmed has filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the validity of a decision by Dhaka airport authorities to prevent him and his family from going abroad for medical purposes.

The writ also sought a court directive allowing the BNP leader and his wife to go abroad for medical treatment, Hafiz's lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal told the media on Wednesday (13 December).

Hafiz filed a writ with the relevant HC branch against the immigration authorities of the airport.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md. Atabullah is expected to hear the petition on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 December) noon, Major Hafiz alleged that he was prevented from going to India for a knee surgery at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The BNP leader said he was scheduled to undergo a knee surgery on Wednesday at Delhi's Fortis Hospital. For that purpose, he went to the Dhaka airport with his wife to catch the Air India flight at 2:30 on Tuesday.

However, while his luggage was taken on the plane, the immigration police kept him waiting and later said he would not be allowed to go.

His wife was allowed to go.

When asked why he was not allowed to board the plane, Hafiz told the media that the immigration authorities could not provide an answer to this question.

"I fought for this country. The government did not allow me to go to Delhi for treatment. I am shocked," he told journalists on Tuesday.