Prevented from going abroad for surgery: BNP’s Hafiz files writ with HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Prevented from going abroad for surgery: BNP’s Hafiz files writ with HC

The writ sought a court directive allowing him to go abroad for medical treatment

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB
BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB

BNP Vice Chairman Major Hafizuddin Ahmed has filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the validity of a decision by Dhaka airport authorities to prevent him and his family from going abroad for medical purposes.

The writ also sought a court directive allowing the BNP leader and his wife to go abroad for medical treatment, Hafiz's lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal told the media on Wednesday (13 December).

Hafiz filed a writ with the relevant HC branch against the immigration authorities of the airport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md. Atabullah is expected to hear the petition on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 December) noon, Major Hafiz alleged that he was prevented from going to India for a knee surgery at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

The BNP leader said he was scheduled to undergo a knee surgery on Wednesday at Delhi's Fortis Hospital. For that purpose, he went to the Dhaka airport with his wife to catch the Air India flight at 2:30 on Tuesday.

However, while his luggage was taken on the plane, the immigration police kept him waiting and later said he would not be allowed to go.

His wife was allowed to go.

When asked why he was not allowed to board the plane, Hafiz told the media that the immigration authorities could not provide an answer to this question. 

"I fought for this country. The government did not allow me to go to Delhi for treatment. I am shocked," he told journalists on Tuesday.

Top News

BNP / HSIA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

21m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

31m | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

8h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

2h | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

3h | TBS Economy
Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

4h | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

4h | TBS Economy