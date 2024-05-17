Consumers struggle with inflation in Dhaka kitchen markets

Dhaka consumers are feeling the heat of inflation as price hike continues amid higher interest rates.

Recently. prices of almost all consumer items including fish, eggs, vegetables, and other daily essentials have peaked at the highest point in a decade. Meat, chicken, and fish prices have remained stable, but at higher rates, said several consumers of different professions.

Talking with UNB they said that higher prices of almost all vegetables, fish, chickens, meat, and other essential commodities are unlikely to decrease for now.

Abul Hossain, a mid-level official of an autonomous organisation told UNB that the price of taka has slid from Tk84 to Tk117 against the US dollar, which severely affected the consumer market.

Not only devalued taka, but also prices of utilities, and fuel have increased, and interest rates soared. All of these rate hikes impacted the consumer market, he said.

Many others echoed Abul.

Egg prices have been on a higher trend over the last 10 days. The popular protein item was being sold at Tk160 per dozen on Friday in the capital. It saw an increase in price by Tk25 in the last two weeks.

Visiting different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur, Mohakhali, and Malibagh this correspondent observed that eggs were selling at Tk 160 per dozen.

Eggs of domestic rearing hens were selling at Tk75-80 per hali (4 pieces) and duck eggs was selling at Tk70-75 per hali.

The price of broiler chicken and Pakistani-origin sonali chicken have increased by Tk10-20 per kg compared to the last two weeks.

The boiler chicken was selling at Tk220-235 per kg based on size and quality on Friday (17 May). Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is being sold at Tk345-370 per kg based on size and quality.

Similarly, cock chicken was being sold at Tk370-390 per kg, layer chicken at Tk300-350 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk670-765 per kg.

The traders of the concerned sectors said that prices of chicken increased due to price hikes of chicken food and broiler chicks.

Beef was selling between Tk750-780 per kg on Friday based on quality, and saw a increase in price by Tk30 per kg than other days of the week. Mutton and goat meat was selling at Tk1,000-1,180 per kg based on quality, which saw an increase of Tk50 per kg.

Hilsha weighing about 450 grams was selling at Tk650 per kg while Hilsha weighing 1.0 kg plus was selling at Tk1,800-2,000 per kg at Karwan Bazar fish market on Friday. Hilsha weighing 700 to 800 grams sold at Tk900-1,000 per piece.

Fish like Ruhit and carp were selling between Tk300-450 per kg based on size and quality. Other fish including riverine small fish were selling at Tk400-700 per kg on Friday.

The prices of vegetables have remained stable at a higher rate this time compared to the previous years. Traders blamed inflation for this higher price. Vegetables including eggplant, okra, drumsticks, string beans, and bitter gourd were stable between Tk50-60 per kg on Friday. The prices of tomatoes have increased as the season is ending. Good quality tomatoes were selling between Tk60-70 per kg.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk50-60 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk50-60 per piece.

The local variety of onions was selling between Tk70 to 80 per kg, garlic at Tk180 to 250, and ginger at Tk200-280 per kg based on quality.

The prices of other commodities including rice, wheat, flour, milk, soybean, and aromatic rice have remained unchanged.