3 construction workers die after falling off building in city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:22 pm

The deceased were identified as Altafur Rahman, 40, Ontor, 25 and Mofizul Islam. 20

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Three construction workers died after falling off a 10-storey under-construction building in the city's Sabujbagh area today (17 May).

The deceased were identified as Altafur Rahman, 40, Ontor, 25 and Mofizul Islam. 20.

"Standing on a scaffold, they were working at the under-construction building beside Mayakanon Jamiatul Masjid in the area around 10:00am," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sabujbagh Police Station Praloy Kumar Saha told The Business Standard.

"Suddenly, they fell breaking that makeshift shed. They were rushed to Mugda General Hospital with the help of the locals. Altafur and Ontor succumbed to their injuries at the hospital while Mofizul, who was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 2:00pm,

"A case has been filed with the Sabujbagh Police Station by Altafur's wife," the OC added.

Bangladesh / falling off building / death

