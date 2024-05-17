Large portion of common people's taxes do not reach state treasury: Economist Towfiqul Islam

One of the prime reasons for Bangladesh's revenue deficit is that most eligible persons do not pay taxes, Center for Policy Dialogue's Senior Research Fellow Toufiqul Islam Khan said today (17 May).

On top of this, the economist said a large portion of the taxes paid by the common people do not reach the state treasury.

Speaking at a seminar on budget and youth of Bangladesh at the National Press Club in Dhaka, he said compared to the progress in various sectors of Bangladesh's economy in the past decade, there has been no significant development in revenue collection.

"That's why the financial capacity of the government is getting constrained. Although there is a plan to overcome this situation, it has not been implemented. Due to which, the economic capacity of the government is under pressure. The economy is no longer in tune with the needs of the people. This is reflected in the cost of our lifestyle," said the CPD senior research fellow.

Citing government data, Towfiqul said, "Government statistics show that the financial capacity has shrunk so much that the government is now having to pay back the loans it took in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

"The government has to borrow to meet operating expenses and development expenses. This financial situation is quite alarming. That is why it is necessary to bring order and good governance in the state policy making. Also, the policy process should be taken out of the clan system."

He alleged that the rule-making process of Bangladesh has become axiomatic to a specific group of people.

"Apart from tax evasion, concessions and non-payment of taxes have been sanctioned in principle by the government. In recent times, individual companies are also being exempted. There is no initiative to get out of this."

Speaking about the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the CPD fellow said, "In Bangladesh, over the last two decades, parliament has never changed the allocation given in the budget. Besides, budget allocations are not properly implemented. As a result, such parliamentary deliberations have no meaning, nor is it acceptable. Moreover, the allocation process is traditional."

Also speaking at the event, Professor MM Akash, former chairman of the Department of Economics of Dhaka University, called for a budget that prioritises the common people and comes out of the existing bureaucratic complications.

"To make the national budget people-friendly and employment-oriented, we have to go for the 'Tebhaga method' - productivity, physical-structure and social development.

"Using this method, a people-oriented budget should be created out of the bureaucratic system. For that, participation and public involvement should be increased."

He further said the existing bureaucracy should be restructured with focus on the people.

"The syndicate of dishonest bureaucrats, dishonest politicians and dishonest businessmen must be broken," he said.

Meanwhile, Zobaida Nasreen, professor of Anthropology Department of Dhaka University, said there is a reluctance among the educated youth to go work in agriculture.

"This is because of the undignified working conditions. Government jobs are now not only permanent jobs, it also comes with power, illegal earnings, and a luxury lifestyle. This dependence can be overcome if all sectors are treated with equal respect."

Reading out a written statement at the event, Habib Emon, praesidium member of Bangladesh Juba Union, organiser of the seminar, said job creation is inextricably linked with development. But the government is addicted to growth.

"Is the government's attempt to meet the growth index numbers a strategy to hide its failures? A development plan that does not create new jobs, no matter how shiny, has little force. Real development is not possible without the working youth population of the country."