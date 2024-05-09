President stresses steps to take private universities to global standard

Bangladesh

UNB
09 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:09 pm

Related News

President stresses steps to take private universities to global standard

UNB
09 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:09 pm
A delegation of Private University Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir met the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday (9 May). Photo: UNB
A delegation of Private University Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir met the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday (9 May). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday (9 May) urged the founders and entrepreneurs of the universities to take necessary steps to upgrade the private universities to international standards.

He said this when a delegation of Private University Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir met the president at Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted various problems and possibilities of private universities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chairman of the association Sheikh Kabir sought the co-operation of the president to ensure the representation of private universities in relevant institutions, including the University Grants Commission, to improve the quality of management and policy of private universities.

Appreciating the role of private universities in the spread of higher education across the country, President Shahabuddin said the quality of higher education should be ensured immediately.

He said that private universities are playing an important role in higher education and  research programmes in different countries of the world.

President Shahabuddin asked entrepreneurs including the board of trustees to take necessary steps so that the private universities of the country can also gain the international standards.

Secretaries to  the President's office were also present during the meeting.

Private universities / Bangladesh / President Mohammed Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

25m | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

2h | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

5h | Videos