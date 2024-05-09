President stresses steps to take private universities to global standard

A delegation of Private University Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir met the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday (9 May). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday (9 May) urged the founders and entrepreneurs of the universities to take necessary steps to upgrade the private universities to international standards.

He said this when a delegation of Private University Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir met the president at Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted various problems and possibilities of private universities.

Chairman of the association Sheikh Kabir sought the co-operation of the president to ensure the representation of private universities in relevant institutions, including the University Grants Commission, to improve the quality of management and policy of private universities.

Appreciating the role of private universities in the spread of higher education across the country, President Shahabuddin said the quality of higher education should be ensured immediately.

He said that private universities are playing an important role in higher education and research programmes in different countries of the world.

President Shahabuddin asked entrepreneurs including the board of trustees to take necessary steps so that the private universities of the country can also gain the international standards.

Secretaries to the President's office were also present during the meeting.