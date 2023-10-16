President off to Singapore for treatment

President Mohammmed Shahabuddin left Dhaka today for Singapore for medical treatment.

An aircraft, BG-584, of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the president took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:50 am, press secretary to the President Joynal Abedin told UNB.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, foreign secretary, IGP of Police, consul of Singapore to Bangladesh Sheela Pillai, and senior civil and military officials saw him off at the airport.

The president is expected to return home on October 30 after taking treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.