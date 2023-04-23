Md Sahabuddin to take oath as 22nd President of Bangladesh tomorrow

President-elect Md Sahabuddin will take oath as the 22nd President of Bangladesh tomorrow.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in the historic Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at about 11am.

Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath of the office of the President, according to Bangabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and hundreds of distinguished guests will attend the event. Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the programme.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Md Sahabuddin will sign the oath documents of the office of the President.

New President Md Sahabuddin and outgoing president M Abdul Hamid will officially alter the seat after taking oath, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Family members of the new President, including his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and son Arshad Adnan Rony will attend the function.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Members of Parliament, Chief Election Commissioner, Supreme Court judges, political leaders, chiefs of the three services, diplomats, senior journalists, including editors, and high-ranking civil and military officials will witness the event.

Earlier, the 73-year-old politician was elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on February 13, 2023.

Md Sahabuddin was born on December 10 in 1949 in Shibrampur's Jubilee Tank area of Pabna Town. His nickname is Chuppu. His father's name is Sharfuddin Ansari and mother Khairunnessa.

Obtained his MSc degree from Rajshahi University in 1974, he later passed LLB and BCS (Law) examinations.

The President-elect was the general secretary of Pabna Edward College unit of Chhatra League, president of Pabna District Chhatra League and Jubo League later also. He was the joint secretary of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) of the district unit and publicity secretary of Awami League district unit.

Sahabuddin actively participated in 6-Point Movement in 1966, Bhutta (Maize) Movement in 1967, mass-uprising in1979, election of 1970 and Liberation War in 1971.

He was in the frontline movement organizer of Pabna district and raised protest soon after the brutal incidents on August 15, 1975. Subsequently he was imprisoned for three years and subjected to inhuman torture by the then military dictators.

Md Sahabuddin was also involved in journalism (Dainik Banglar Bani) and a good numbers of articles were also published at different vernaculars.

During his career, he served as District and Sessions Judge, Anti Corruption Commissioner (ACC) Commissioner. He also served as the Director of the Prime Minister's Office and the Coordinator assigned to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in the Bangabandhu Murder Case.

Sahabuddin was elected Secretary General of BCS (Judiciary) Association twice in a row. After retirement from service, he was engaged in legal profession in the High Court.

He later served as the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in the investigation into the 2001 post-election violence.

As the ACC Commissioner, Md Sahabuddin proved his deep firmness in dealing with the 'so-called corruption' plot against the Padma Bridge project.

As a former student leader, Md Sahabuddin, also served as a member of Bangladesh Awami League's Advisory Council and the Chairman of the party's Central Publicity and Publication Sub-Committee.

Heroic freedom fighter and politician Md Sahabuddin will replace the 21st President M Abdul Hamid.

Abdul Hamid will go on retirement after spending 10 years and 41 days as President for two consecutive terms.

He took the responsibility of the President in-charge on March 14, 2013 while the then President Md Zillur Rahman was under treatment in Singapore. After the death of Zillur Rahman, he became the acting President on March 20, 2013.