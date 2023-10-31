CEC to meet president on 5 Nov regarding announcement of nat’l election schedule

The Chief Election Commission of Bangladesh will meet with President Mohammed Shahabuddin on 5 November regarding the announcement of the election schedule, according to Bangabhaban.

The Election Commission (EC) sought a meeting with the president to discuss the 12th national parliament election yesterday.

The commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal wanted to hold this meeting between 1 and 5 November.

The Election Commission said it will hold a meeting after the meeting with the president. The schedule of the 12th national election may be finalized at that meeting. Returning officers may be appointed then.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will then announce the schedule of the general election through an address to the nation on Bangladesh Television.

A meeting with the president before announcing the schedule for national election is a long-time practice.