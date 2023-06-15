President asks ACC to gear up anti-graft campaign at grassroots

Bangladesh

BSS
15 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

President asks ACC to gear up anti-graft campaign at grassroots

BSS
15 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:37 pm
President asks ACC to gear up anti-graft campaign at grassroots

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to gear up campaigns among people at the grassroots level to create awareness against corruption.

He made the call when a four-member ACC delegation led by its Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon. 

"Corruption is the main barrier to development and progress. Launch an intensified awareness campaign against corrupt practices," the President told the ACC delegation. 

The head of the state also directed the anti-graft body to speedily complete the search and investigation work of any case. 

During the meeting, the ACC chairman apprised the president of the overall activities of the ACC, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said in a briefing.

The president assured them of providing all-out cooperation in strengthening the commission. 

ACC Commissioners Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan and Md Zahurul Haque and Secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, and Bangabhaban secretaries were present there.

 

Top News

President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

5h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

26m | TBS Insight
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

6h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

22h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport