President asks ACC to gear up anti-graft campaign at grassroots

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to gear up campaigns among people at the grassroots level to create awareness against corruption.

He made the call when a four-member ACC delegation led by its Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

"Corruption is the main barrier to development and progress. Launch an intensified awareness campaign against corrupt practices," the President told the ACC delegation.

The head of the state also directed the anti-graft body to speedily complete the search and investigation work of any case.

During the meeting, the ACC chairman apprised the president of the overall activities of the ACC, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said in a briefing.

The president assured them of providing all-out cooperation in strengthening the commission.

ACC Commissioners Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan and Md Zahurul Haque and Secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, and Bangabhaban secretaries were present there.