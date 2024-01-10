President invites Sheikh Hasina to form her cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to meet President Mohammad Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January) afternoon. Photo: PID

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has invited Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to form the government as she has gained the confidence of the majority of the members of the Parliament.

The invitation came after she went to meet him at the Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon, said Press Secretary to the president Joynal Abedin.

On her arrival at Bangabhaban in the afternoon, President Shahabuddin welcomed the premier with a bouquet.

The press secretary told the news briefing that during the meeting, President Shahabuddin conveyed his sincere greetings and warm congratulations to Sheikh Hasina for having absolute victory in the 12th national elections.

He said that this victory is a reflection of public opinion to continue the trend of democracy and development of the country.

The head of the state said that through this election, the people have given a verdict in favour of independence, the spirit of liberation war, development and progress.

President Shahabuddin hoped that under the leadership of premier Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will become a smart Bangladesh as well as the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream.

Alongside, President Shahabuddin wished the prime minister all success.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for giving Awami League a landslide victory in the national elections.