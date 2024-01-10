President invites Sheikh Hasina to form her cabinet

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

President invites Sheikh Hasina to form her cabinet

UNB
10 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 06:57 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to meet President Mohammad Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January) afternoon. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to meet President Mohammad Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January) afternoon. Photo: PID

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has invited Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to form the government as she has gained the confidence of the majority of the members of the Parliament.

The invitation came after she went to meet him at the Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon, said Press Secretary to the president Joynal Abedin.

On her arrival at Bangabhaban in the afternoon, President Shahabuddin welcomed the premier with a bouquet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The press secretary told the news briefing that during the meeting, President Shahabuddin conveyed his sincere greetings and warm congratulations to Sheikh Hasina for having absolute victory in the 12th national elections.

He said that this victory is a reflection of public opinion to continue the trend of democracy and development of the country.

The head of the state said that through this election, the people have given a verdict in favour of independence, the spirit of liberation war, development and progress.

President Shahabuddin hoped that under the leadership of premier Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will become a smart Bangladesh as well as the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream.

Alongside, President Shahabuddin wished the prime minister all success.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for giving Awami League a landslide victory in the national elections.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

46m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

6h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

6h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

51m | Videos
Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Now | Videos
Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

4h | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

6h | Videos