Ensure quick delivery of justice: President tells judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin speaks at a function organised on the occasion of Bangladesh Supreme Court Day at the Inner Court of the Supreme Court on Monday (18 December). Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday called upon the judges to ensure that justice is delivered quickly.

"Also, you should be more careful that justice-seekers don't have to keep coming back to the court for days," he told the judges.

Shahabuddin was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of Bangladesh Supreme Court Day at the Inner Court of the Supreme Court.

The country's Constitution came into force on 16th December 1972 and in light of this the Supreme Court of Bangladesh was established on 18 December. On 18 December 1972, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inaugurated the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Referring to the Supreme Court as a symbol of the nation's pride and the trust of the people of all professions, the president said the Supreme Court is the last resort of the common people where they come for justice and protection of their rights.

Stating that lawyers are an essential part of the judicial system, he said the activities of justice cannot progress at all without the support of lawyers.

Co-ordination and co-operation between bench and bar is very important in judicial work, he said.

"The eminent lawyers of the country have made an important contribution during the drafting of our constitution," the president said.

Lawyers, he noted, have helped the court in taking important decisions by responding to the call of the court whenever necessary and providing their views as an amicus curiae.

Mentioning the judiciary as one of the most important of the three organs of the state and the Supreme Court as the custodian and final interpreter of the Constitution, he said the Supreme Court has the power of judicial review. By exercising this power, the Supreme Court can restrain the other two organs of the state.

"But this responsibility must be exercised with great care. Co-ordination and co-operation between the three organs of the state-legislative, executive and judicial, is very essential in running the state," he said.

The president said the anti-independence forces tried to kill democracy forever by violating the Constitution by imposing military rule in the country after the killing of Bangabandhu, but dictators were not succussful.

"The dictators before their fall tried to legitimise all their misdeeds by illegally using the parliament to pass the fifth and seventh amendments of the constitution. But the Bangladesh Supreme Court did not allow that," he added.

Appreciating the role of the Supreme Court, the president said the apex court has established the democratic rights of the people of the country by declaring the fifth and seventh Amendments of the Constitution illegal.

The Supreme Court has always played a strong role in striking down any law that conflicts with the Constitution and has historically ensured the rule of law by providing various interpretations as the guardian of any matter related to the Constitution of Bangladesh, he added.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan presided over the programme while Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque, President of Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges Committee Justice M Inayetur Rahim, judges of both divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin and lawyers were present.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present in the programme.