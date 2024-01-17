HC orders ACC to submit report on Salam Murshedy allegedly encroaching govt property in Gulshan by 8 Feb

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate and submit the report on Khulna-4 MP and Bangladesh Football Federation Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy on charges of encroaching of government property in Gulshan by 8 February.

Although the report was supposed to be submitted on Wednesday (January 17), the HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain fixed a new date after the ACC requested for time.

Khurshid Alam Khan appeared in the court on behalf of ACC, and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon MP heard on behalf of the petitioner.

"ACC lawyers sometimes say that they [ACC] do not bow to anyone. But I think ACC is silent about Salam Murshedy," Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon MP said.

"Barrister Sumon talks about a lot of things. We will not prepare the report as he wants it. We will submit the report as directed by the court," ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said.

He also said that ACC does not bow down to anyone.

"Former prime minister, chief justice, and ministers have been sentenced because of the ACC," he added.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) formed a two-member committee to investigate the allegations against Salam Murshedy occupying a house in Gulshan.

In view of a writ petition filed by Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon, the HC ordered the submission of the original documents related to the Gulshan house.

Earlier on 12 December, the HC ordered to submit the documents and report related to the Gulshan house. Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) were asked to implement the directive.

At the same time, the HC has directed the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to submit a report to the ACC.

On 13 November 2022, the documents related to the Gulshan house were submitted to the HC by Salam Murshedy's lawyer.

Earlier on 1 November, the HC had issued a ruling seeking to know why the inaction of the defendants should not be declared illegal to take action against Salam Murshedy on the charge of building a house by registering government property under his own name.

Along with this, the court ordered Rajuk, the Public Works Department and Salam Murshedy to submit all the documents related to the property to the court within 10 days.

Before that, a writ was filed against Salam Murshedy on the charge of building a house on a government property.

On 30 October 2022, Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon, filed a writ.

The ACC was made defendant in the writ.