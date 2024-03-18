Pragati to assemble sedan

Bangladesh

BSS
18 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 07:58 pm

Pragati to assemble sedan

An MoU on this was signed today in South Korea's Seoul

BSS
18 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 07:58 pm

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between STX Corporation, an authorised company of the South Korean Kia Motors Corporation and Pragati Industries Limited, a state-run automobile assembler of Bangladesh, to assemble the Cerato sedan in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed today (18 March) in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, reads a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the MoU signing function as the chief guest.

At the same time, Chairman of the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary of Industries Ministry SM Alam and Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain, among others, were present on the occasion.

Managing Director of Pragati Industries Limited, Md Abul Kalam Azad, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the STX Corporation Park Sang Jun signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

