Polls to Cumilla, Mymensingh cities using EVMs on 9 March

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

By-polls to mayoral posts in Cumilla City Corporation and elections to Mymensingh City Corporation will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 9 March.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman disclosed the information in a press conference in the capital's Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban on Monday.

Polls and by-polls to some municipalities, union, upazila, zila parishads will also be held on the same day.

Detailed schedule will be announced soon, Anisur Rahman said.

He said apart from municipality, zila parishad and city corporation polls, other elections will be held by ballot paper.

Mymensingh City Corporation will be in polls for the second time as the first election in the city was held on 5 May 2019.

Cumilla City Corporation's mayoral post fell vacant as its mayor and Cumilla City unit of Awami League general secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat died of pneumonia while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore on 13 December.

Nine municipalities where elections will be held on 9 March are Bakshiganj of Jamalpur district, Patuakhali, Katakhali of Rajshahi, Satkhira, Trishal of Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Taherpur of Sunamganj, Shibganj of Chapainawabganj and Amtali of Barguna.