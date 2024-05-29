Motive behind MP Azim murder yet to be ascertained: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 05:33 pm

Related News

Motive behind MP Azim murder yet to be ascertained: DMP commissioner

He said the motive will be known once the mastermind of the murder is arrested

UNB
29 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 05:33 pm
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman speaks to the media at the DMP headquarters today (29 May). Photo: UNB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman speaks to the media at the DMP headquarters today (29 May). Photo: UNB

The motive behind the killing of MP Anwarul Azim Anar is yet to be ascertained as the mastermind is still in abroad, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (29 May).

"What is the motive behind the killing of MP Anar? Neither the Bangladesh police nor the Indian police have been able to unearth it so far," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at the DMP headquarters.

However, police will try to bring back mastermind of the killing to the country through diplomatic efforts, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The motive will be known once the mastermind of the murder is arrested, said DMP commissioner.

The prime accused in the MP murder case Shaheen is now in the US and there is no extradition treaty between US and Bangladesh, he said adding, "Police will try its level best to bring back him with utmost importance."

MP Anar went to Kolkata on 11 May for medical treatment and he remained untraced since 14 May. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 22 May said the MP was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

A case was filed on 22 May following the death of MP Anar.  

Top News

MP Azim Murder / Bangladesh / DMP Commissioner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

6h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

6h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

10h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

1h | Videos
Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

2h | Videos
Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

6h | Videos