Motive behind MP Azim murder yet to be ascertained: DMP commissioner

The motive behind the killing of MP Anwarul Azim Anar is yet to be ascertained as the mastermind is still in abroad, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (29 May).

"What is the motive behind the killing of MP Anar? Neither the Bangladesh police nor the Indian police have been able to unearth it so far," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at the DMP headquarters.

However, police will try to bring back mastermind of the killing to the country through diplomatic efforts, he added.

The motive will be known once the mastermind of the murder is arrested, said DMP commissioner.

The prime accused in the MP murder case Shaheen is now in the US and there is no extradition treaty between US and Bangladesh, he said adding, "Police will try its level best to bring back him with utmost importance."

MP Anar went to Kolkata on 11 May for medical treatment and he remained untraced since 14 May.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 22 May said the MP was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

A case was filed on 22 May following the death of MP Anar.