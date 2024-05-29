Malaysia committed to ensuring welfare of Bangladeshi workers: High commissioner

Related News

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim. Photo: UNB
High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim. Photo: UNB

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim today (29 May) said her government is committed to ensuring the welfare of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

During an interaction with the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), she highly appreciated Bangladeshi workers' contribution to Malaysia in a big way.

The high commissioner, however, acknowledged that there might be syndicates that are beyond the control of both Bangladesh and Malaysian governments.

Mentioning that so far, the deadline for Bangladeshi workers to reach Malaysia is 31 May, she said, "It's fixed by my government. It was announced in January this year."

The high commissioner highlighted her country's efforts to offer state-of-the-art healthcare, education, and tourism facilities with an affordable cost.

She also talked about the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, saying, "I am confident that it would happen."

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hassib also spoke at the session and thanked the High Commission for hosting the discussion.
 

