7 injured in post-election violence in Savar, AL leader detained

At least 7 people have been injured after a post-election clash broke out between the supporters of candidates in Savar.

The incident place at Katlapur in Savar's municipal area around 9pm on Wednesday (11 January), said Savar model police station Inspector (Operation) of Nayan Karkun told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Two cases have been filed by both parties that clashed. A total of 4 people including a person named Abdul Halim have been detained over the two cases," he added.

Abdul Halim is the senior vice president of the Municipal Awami League (AL).

Those injured in the clash are being treated at Savar Upazila Health Complex.

Among them, one named Panna has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition is serious.

Locals said around 8:00pm on Wednesday night, several people including Halim, who is a supporter of Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung, were sitting in a local establishment.

They were waiting for AL nominated candidate's supporters to resolve a previous clash in the area before the election. But later when 15-20 supporters of the AL candidate reached there. At one point they got into an argument. Later, when they started to vandalise the office, clashes broke out between the two sides.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Farhad Hossain, organizing secretary of Ward No. 6 unit of AL, said, "We went there to resolve a previous feud. But when we got there, Halim's son started attacking us."