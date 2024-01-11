7 injured in post-election violence in Savar, AL leader detained

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 02:13 pm

Related News

7 injured in post-election violence in Savar, AL leader detained

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 02:13 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

At least 7 people have been injured after a post-election clash broke out between the supporters of candidates in Savar.

The incident place at Katlapur in Savar's municipal area around 9pm on Wednesday (11 January), said Savar model police station Inspector (Operation) of Nayan Karkun told The Business Standard (TBS). 

"Two cases have been filed by both parties that clashed. A total of 4 people including a person named Abdul Halim have been detained over the two cases," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdul Halim is the senior vice president of the Municipal Awami League (AL). 

Those injured in the clash are being treated at Savar Upazila Health Complex.

Among them, one named Panna has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition is serious.

Locals said around 8:00pm on Wednesday night, several people including Halim, who is a supporter of Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung, were sitting in a local establishment. 

They were waiting for AL nominated candidate's supporters to resolve a previous clash in the area before the election. But later when 15-20 supporters of the AL candidate reached there. At one point they got into an argument. Later, when they started to vandalise the office, clashes broke out between the two sides.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Farhad Hossain, organizing secretary of Ward No. 6 unit of AL, said, "We went there to resolve a previous feud. But when we got there, Halim's son started attacking us."

 

Top News

Savar / Bangladesh / Post-election violence / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

37m | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

4h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

7h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

1h | Videos
Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

2h | Videos
Apple's Vision Pro headset is on the way

Apple's Vision Pro headset is on the way

4h | Videos
Why are Indians boycotting the Maldives?

Why are Indians boycotting the Maldives?

17h | Videos