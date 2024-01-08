Munshiganj-1 independent candidate's supporter loses wrist  in post-election violence

In the post-election violence in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila, individuals linked to the boat symbol face accusations of severing the wrist of a supporter of independent candidate Golam Sarwar Kabir (truck symbol).

The incident took place at Nayahati Khalpar area of Chitrakot union in the upazila at 9pm on Sunday (7 January), sparking unrest in the locality.

The victim identified as Md Nayan, 25, is an adopted son of the late Jamal Uddin from Nayahati Khalpar village, confirmed Md Nasir Uddin Sheikh, in-charge of Shekarnagar Investigation Center of Sirajdikhan police station.

He said, "Opposition members have allegedly severed Nayan's left wrist, which has not been recovered yet. A youth named Sifat, 19, son of Mojibur Rahman, has been apprehended from the same area in connection with the incident. Legal proceedings are in progress."

According to local sources, a group of 7 to 8 people attacked Nayan near Khalpar Bridge in the union while ballot counting was underway following the polls on Sunday evening. The assault resulted in the severing of Nayan's left wrist with a sharp weapon.

Later, he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe injuries.

Chitrakot UP Chairman Samsul Huda Babul told The Business Standard, "The man used to work as a mason, The supporters of Awami League candidates assaulted him and severed his wrist for backing the independent candidate during the elections.

In Munshiganj-1 (Sirajdikhan and Srinagar) constituency, ruling Awami league candidate (boat symbol) Mohiuddin Ahmed triumphed, securing 95,860 votes - 34,320 votes more than his nearest rival, independent candidate Golam Sarwar Kabir, who garnered 61,540 votes