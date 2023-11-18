Vote for Boat to stand against BNP-Jamaat's arson violence: Joy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the IT adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has called on the younger generation to vote for the 'boat' symbol taking a stand against the "arson violence of BNP and Jamaat".

"Now is the time for elections, and we encounter another problem, which is the terrorism and arson violence of the BNP and Jamaat. But there is a suitable solution to this problem too. Vote against those who carried out arson and violence," said Joy during the award ceremony of Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development in Savar on Saturday.

Claiming that many foreign ambassadors are inciting violence, Sajeeb Wazed Joy said, "I would like to urge you not to heed their words. It is noticeable that many foreigners, particularly some of our foreign ambassadors, begin speaking extensively just before the election, and that's when conflicts escalate. What does that imply? They (many foreign ambassadors) are inciting violence. However, don't be concerned; once the election is concluded, the next day they will also fall silent."

He said, "We have seen, over the last three national elections, that BNP-Jamaat engaged in violence and arson for around two months before the polls."

Addressing the youth present at the programme, Joy said, "The BNP never worked for the country. Only you and the Awami League worked for the country. Now, we don't need to spell it out for you; you saw it in the last 15 years."

"If this pace of development continues, the country will graduate to a developing country within the next 10/15 years, and by that time, there will be no such parties as BNP-Jamaat in the country," he added.

"There will be peace in the country when the militant, fundamentalist BNP and Jamaat are eradicated," he added.