Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed as PM's ICT adviser

Bangladesh

BSS
21 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed as PM's ICT adviser

Joy would carry out his duties in line with instructions and suggestions of Prime Minister and President of the ruling Awami League Sheikh Hasina

BSS
21 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 07:32 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy
A file photo of Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reappointed her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy as part-time and honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Joy was appointed as the PM's adviser under the 3 (B) (1) of the Rules of Business, 1996, according to a circular issued today signed by Director (administration) of the Prime Minister's Office M Ahsan Kibria Siddique.

PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed it to BSS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Joy would carry out his duties in line with instructions and suggestions of Prime Minister and President of the ruling Awami League Sheikh Hasina.

Top News

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

11h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

7h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

48m | Videos
Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

58m | Videos
Why is a certified helmet important for a bike rider’s safety?

Why is a certified helmet important for a bike rider’s safety?

Now | Videos
Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

5h | Videos