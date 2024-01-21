Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed as PM's ICT adviser

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reappointed her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy as part-time and honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Joy was appointed as the PM's adviser under the 3 (B) (1) of the Rules of Business, 1996, according to a circular issued today signed by Director (administration) of the Prime Minister's Office M Ahsan Kibria Siddique.

PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed it to BSS.

Joy would carry out his duties in line with instructions and suggestions of Prime Minister and President of the ruling Awami League Sheikh Hasina.