Election management app introduced for ensuring credibility, transparency: CEC Awal

The "Smart election management app" has been introduced to ensure credibility and transparency in the national elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal.

"With this app, anyone from around the world will be able to know the latest updates of the election," said the CEC while inaugurating the media centre of the Information Department at a five-star hotel in the capital on Thursday (4 January).

"They will be able to view the percentage of vote being cast at a polling station, which will be updated every two hours. So, people can see if there are any irregularity going on if there are any quick jumps in the vote calculation," he added.

He said, "People can view how the voting is progressing. If, suppose, at a certain time, the vote cast percentage is 20%, it might become 30% in the next hour.

"However, if it becomes 80% suddenly, it will be a matter of concern," he added.