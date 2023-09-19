US reiterates call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya meets Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session on 18 September 2023. Photo: X

The United States has reiterated its call for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during a recent meeting between the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The issue was prominently raised during their discussion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session which took place on Monday (18 September) afternoon, local time in New York.

Following their exchange, Uzra Zeya took to her social media account X to share the key points discussed during their meeting.

With her post, Uzra Zeya also confirmed the continued provision of humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya population and the local communities that support them in Bangladesh.

She wrote, "Productive conversation with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the margins of #UNGA78. Appreciated meeting again to discuss the importance of free & fair elections, freedom of expression, and continued humanitarian support for Rohingya and communities that host them."

Earlier in July, the US undersecretary visited Bangladesh on a four-day official trip.

During that visit, conducted as a senior US representative, discussions revolved around a range of critical issues, including the need for free and fair elections, the ability of journalists to report without fear of retaliation or intimidation, collaboration to combat trafficking in persons, and the vital role that civil society plays in democracies advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression and association.

Uzra Zeya said the United States, as part of their global human rights policy, supports "free, fair and peaceful" elections and they want to do their part as a long-time partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible.