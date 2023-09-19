US reiterates call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh

Politics

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

US reiterates call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh

With a social media post, Uzra Zeya also confirmed the continued provision of humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya population and the local communities that support them in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:34 pm
The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya meets Bangladesh&#039;s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session on 18 September 2023. Photo: X
The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya meets Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session on 18 September 2023. Photo: X

The United States has reiterated its call for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in Bangladesh during a recent meeting between the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. 

The issue was prominently raised during their discussion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session which took place on Monday (18 September) afternoon, local time in New York.

Following their exchange, Uzra Zeya took to her social media account X to share the key points discussed during their meeting.

With her post, Uzra Zeya also confirmed the continued provision of humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya population and the local communities that support them in Bangladesh.

She wrote, "Productive conversation with  Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the margins of #UNGA78. Appreciated meeting again to discuss the importance of free & fair elections, freedom of expression, and continued humanitarian support for Rohingya and communities that host them."

Earlier in July, the US undersecretary visited Bangladesh on a four-day official trip. 

During that visit, conducted as a senior US representative, discussions revolved around a range of critical issues, including the need for free and fair elections, the ability of journalists to report without fear of retaliation or intimidation, collaboration to combat trafficking in persons, and the vital role that civil society plays in democracies advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression and association.

Uzra Zeya said the United States, as part of their global human rights policy, supports "free, fair and peaceful" elections and they want to do their part as a long-time partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible.

Bangladesh / Top News

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya / Masud Bin Momen / Bangladesh foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / Bangladesh-US relationship / Bangladesh-US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

49m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

2h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

14m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS