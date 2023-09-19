US seeks continued cooperation with Bangladesh on development, climate and democracy: State dept official

Bangladesh

19 September, 2023, 01:30 pm
The United States (US) seeks continued cooperation with Bangladesh on development, climate and democracy, said US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet today.

"Met with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on the margins of # UNGA78. We discussed our cooperation on economic development and climate change and the importance of protecting freedom of expression and democracy," Derek Chollet posted on social media site X on Monday (19 September).

Against the backdrop of US pressure for "free, fair, and peaceful", the topics of economic development and climate change were also raised.

Earlier in the day Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met with US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, who confirmed the continued provisioning of the Rohingya population, and the local communities supporting them in Bangladesh.

Earlier in July, the US undersecretary visited Bangladesh on a four-day official trip. 

During that visit, conducted as a senior US representative, discussions revolved around a range of critical issues, including the need for free and fair elections, the ability of journalists to report without fear of retaliation or intimidation, collaboration to combat trafficking in persons, and the vital role that civil society plays in democracies advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression and association.

