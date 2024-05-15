There's no gangster bigger than me in Banaripara: Upazila chairman candidate

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:54 pm

There's no gangster bigger than me in Banaripara: Upazila chairman candidate

Upazila chairman candidate Golam Faruk. Photo: Collected
Upazila chairman candidate Golam Faruk. Photo: Collected

Allegations of misconduct have surfaced against chairman candidate Golam Faruk in the upcoming Banaripara upazila elections in Barishal, brought forward by rival candidate Maulad Hossain Sana.

The accusations were formally lodged at the district returning officer's office today (15 May), Barishal District Senior Election Officer Wahiduzzaman Munshi told the Business Standard.

According to the complaint, Golam Faruk allegedly made inflammatory statements during a worker's meeting in Saliabakpur union's ward-3 on 9 May, claiming superiority over his opponents in the area. 

"I am the biggest thug here. There's no gangster bigger than me in Banaripara," Faruk said. 

Maulad Hossain Sana, the accusing candidate and general secretary of Banaripara Awami League, expressed concern over the potential impact of such rhetoric on voter turnout and the integrity of the electoral process. 

He urged immediate action to address the matter and ensure a fair and transparent election in Banaripara.

Senior Election Officer Wahiduzzaman Munshi said appropriate action would be taken following a thorough investigation.

Responding to the allegations, Golam Faruk denied any wrongdoing and said, "My statements were taken out of context. The comments were part of a broader discourse and were not intended to intimidate voters."

He accused Maulad Hossain Sana and his supporters of intimidating voters by brandishing firearms and engaging in acts of violence. 

"During the national elections, Maulad Hossain Sana and his brother attacked the motorcycle of independent candidate Faiyazul Haque, engaged in arson, and resorted to gunfire to influence the election. They are perpetrating various acts of violence during the upcoming polls as well. I made such a statement in the context of his action," Faruk said.

Banaripara upazila parishad election is scheduled to take place on 5 June.

