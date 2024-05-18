People will be called to vote thru micing campaign for raising voter turnout in upazila polls: EC Habib

The Election Commission will call voters to cast their votes through a micing campaign to raise voter turnout in the Upazila Parishad elections, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retired) Ahsan Habib said today (18 May).

"Widespread micing campaigns will be conducted in polling areas so that voters can exercise their right to vote without fear," he told reporters after a meeting on the occasion of the second phase of Upazila Parishad elections at Jhalakathi Shilpakala Academy.

The second phase of Upazila Parishad elections will be held on 21 May across 161 upazilas of the country.

Ahsan Habib urged the public to inform law enforcers if anyone tries to influence voters with power or money or cause any trouble at the polling centres.

"If the police fail to bring the situation under control, the polling will be stopped and will be held separately later," he said.

He further said, "All candidates are equal to me. Free, fair, impartial and acceptable elections will be ensured at any cost.

"Strict legal action will be taken immediately if any candidate violates the code of conduct or commits any electoral offence."