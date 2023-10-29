Swechasebak League leader killed in AL-BNP clash in Lalmonirhat

Politics

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

Swechasebak League leader killed in AL-BNP clash in Lalmonirhat

He died while undergoing treatment for a head injury at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:28 pm
A clash between Awami League and the BNP took place at Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat’s Sadar upazila on Sunday (29 October). Photo: TBS
A clash between Awami League and the BNP took place at Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat’s Sadar upazila on Sunday (29 October). Photo: TBS

A Swechasebak League leader died after a clash between the Awami League and the BNP at Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat's Sadar upazila on Sunday (29 October).

The deceased, Jahangir Alam, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital around 1:30pm, according to Lalmonirhat District Swechasebak League President Saiful Islam.

Confirming the death, Lalmonirhat Sadar police station Inspector (Investigation) Swapan Kumar Sarkar said, "We could not confirm his political identity. But we got news that he was active in politics."

According to police and local sources, BNP men took a position at Mahendranagar union around 11am during BNP's hartal today. 

At the same time, the leaders and activists of Awami League and its allied organisations began to gather for their peace rally. After both sides came face to face a clash ensued as tensions rose rapidly. 

Jahangir Alam was seriously injured on the right side of his head and was taken to Sadar Hospital in Lalmonirhat.

After his condition worsened, he was sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Bangladesh / Top News

Lalmonirhat / Swechasebak League / killed / AL-BNP Clash / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

4h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy