Swechasebak League leader killed in AL-BNP clash in Lalmonirhat

A clash between Awami League and the BNP took place at Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat’s Sadar upazila on Sunday (29 October). Photo: TBS

A Swechasebak League leader died after a clash between the Awami League and the BNP at Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat's Sadar upazila on Sunday (29 October).

The deceased, Jahangir Alam, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital around 1:30pm, according to Lalmonirhat District Swechasebak League President Saiful Islam.

Confirming the death, Lalmonirhat Sadar police station Inspector (Investigation) Swapan Kumar Sarkar said, "We could not confirm his political identity. But we got news that he was active in politics."

According to police and local sources, BNP men took a position at Mahendranagar union around 11am during BNP's hartal today.

At the same time, the leaders and activists of Awami League and its allied organisations began to gather for their peace rally. After both sides came face to face a clash ensued as tensions rose rapidly.

Jahangir Alam was seriously injured on the right side of his head and was taken to Sadar Hospital in Lalmonirhat.

After his condition worsened, he was sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.