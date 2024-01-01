Sirajganj-5: BNP expels 5 leaders for taking part in election campaign of independent candidates

Sirajganj-5: BNP expels 5 leaders for taking part in election campaign of independent candidates

UNB
01 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The BNP has expelled its five local leaders for campaigning in favour of two independent candidates for Sirajganj-5 constituency in the 12th parliamentary elections.

The punitive action was taken against the party leaders by issuing press releases, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday.

The suspended leaders are: Abdur Razzak Mandal, former general secretary of Belkuchi upazila unit BNP, Jahangir Alam, former general secretary of Chauhali upazila unit BNP, former vice-president Babul Sarkar and member Yunus Shikder and Enayetpur thana unit BNP convener Md Nurul Islam Master.

According to the releases, Razzak Mandol was suspended for participating in election campaign for independent candidate Abdul Latif Biswas's Eagle while four other leaders were expelled for doing electioneering in favour of independent candidate Major (retd) Abdullah Al Mamun's Kanchi symbol.

