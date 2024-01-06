Sheikh Hasina to cast vote at Dhaka City College tomorrow 

Politics

BSS
06 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 03:59 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina to cast vote at Dhaka City College tomorrow 

BSS
06 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 03:59 pm
PM virtually addressing countrymen on AL&#039;s election manifesto on 4 January. Photo: PID
PM virtually addressing countrymen on AL's election manifesto on 4 January. Photo: PID

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote at the Dhaka City College tomorrow morning (7 January).

She will cast her vote at the Dhaka City College centre for the national elections at 8am, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from the constituency.

Top News

PM / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

3h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

7h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

30m | Videos
6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

1h | Videos
Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

3h | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

4h | Videos