Sheikh Hasina to cast vote at Dhaka City College tomorrow 

PM virtually addressing countrymen on AL's election manifesto on 4 January. Photo: PID

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote at the Dhaka City College tomorrow morning (7 January).

She will cast her vote at the Dhaka City College centre for the national elections at 8am, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from the constituency.