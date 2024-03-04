BGB being equipped with smart Technology to protect frontiers: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 March) said BGB has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure foolproof security at the frontiers and tackle transnational crimes.



"Smart digital surveillance and technical response systems have been installed at borders aimed at ensuring foolproof security and facing inter-country terrorism," she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2024 at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground at Pilkhana headquarters in the city.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has set up a rudder at Shahparir Dweep in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar to enhance surveillance across the Bangladesh border with Myanmar.

"With installation of state-of-the-art, modern and time-befitting technologies, the operational capacities of the BGB to be enhanced while their eagerness for work and skill will be increased manifolds," she said.

Sheikh Hasina continued that they adopted the 'Border Guard Bangladesh Vision-2041' to turn it into a world standard and modern force.

"One day, the BGB will be built as a world-class border protection force. And the BGB will always work at the frontiers being a symbol of trust of the people," she said.

The Prime Minister said her government has been pursuing Vision 2041 to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

"We will build BGB as a smart force," she assured.