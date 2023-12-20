Sheikh Hasina to address rallies virtually in 5 districts tomorrow

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in five districts tomorrow (21 December).

At 3:00pm tomorrow, the AL president will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon in Dhaka, an AL press release said today.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagrachari districts.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates, and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has already urged all concerned and AL leaders and activists to make these rallies a success.