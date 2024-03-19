'Shakib came to me to join politics, I discouraged him,' says BNP vice chairman denying joining BNM

BNP Vice Chairman Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said cricketer Shakib Al Hasan wanted to join politics, but he discouraged him.

"Shakib expressed his desire to join politics. I told Shakib, it is [doing politics] your decision. You are still playing sports, consider whether you want to be involved in politics or not. Not receiving encouragement from me, he left," said Hafiz during a press conference he organised at his Banani residence today (19 March), to address rumours regarding him joining of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), also known as the 'King's Party,' and a picture of him with Shakib.

He noted that BNM was formed five months before the 7 January election with the initiative of three to four retired military officers, who brought Shakib Al Hasan to him.

"Shakib Al Hasan was brought to me. But I did not encourage him to join the new party," said Hafiz.

"What have I done? Have I joined BNM? Have I split the party?" questioned Hafiz. He clarified that he was offered to join a new party but declined the proposal.

"Now, there are attempts to create confusion and spread propaganda," he added.

A few of the recent media reports suggested that Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was instrumental behind the scenes in forming BNM, with Shakib Al Hasan joining the party.

A photo of Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shakib was also published.

Regarding these reports, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, "There is no democracy in the country. Politics is extremely dirty. During elections, various strategies are employed.

"Whichever party is in power, they try to harm the opposition by enticing some people away and integrating them into their own party or another, in order to cross the electoral hurdle," he added.

Mentioning that a few retired military officials suggested forming a new party, Hafiz said, "I told them there are no shortcuts in politics."

He also said important individuals from the ruling party started contacting him six months before the elections.

"They saw that I sometimes had differing opinions on the policy-making issues of BNP. They assumed that I was eager to leave BNP," said the BNP vice chairman.

"I told them it's not possible for me to leave the party after 32 years. I am physically unwell and will soon retire from politics," he added.

Hafiz said, "Amidst increasing pressure from the ruling party, a minister announced that I would join BNM. I held a press conference the very next day and stated that I would stay in BNP."

