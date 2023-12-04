Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem's nomination rejected

Chairman of Sajeeb Group Abul Hashem's nomination for Lakshmipur-3 (Sadar) constituency has been cancelled due to allegations of defaulting on loans.

Lakshmipur District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan confirmed the matter after scrutinising the nomination papers on Monday (4 December).

Returning Officer Suraiya Jahan said, "Independent candidate Abul Hasem was identified as a loan defaulter as per a central bank report. Allegations include non-payment of approximately Tk8 lakh in taxes. His nomination paper was cancelled on these allegations."

Abul Hashem, a former member of the district Awami League, was denied the nomination of the party for the same seat.

In this seat, the nominations of five candidates including incumbent MP and Awami League candidate Golam Faruk, have been accepted.

Apart from Hashem, the nominations of three other candidates have been cancelled for the seat and all of them were independent candidates.

