Ruling party has split country thru two political affiliations: Fakhrul

The ruling party has divided the country into two parts - one for the Awami League and the other for the opposition, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed today (27 March).

Speaking as the chief guest at an event held at the Institution of Engineers in the capital's Kakrail, Fakhrul also alleged that the ruling party was usurping houses, shops and businesses of the opposition leaders and activists.

The BNP leader also disputed the claim made by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who yesterday said only Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had the legitimate right to declare independence.

"The declaration of independence was made by martyred President Ziaur Rahman in 1971. There is no dispute about this. Debating this would mean debating the country's independence," he said.

Fakhrul said all who sacrificed their lives or took part in the Liberation War had only one ambition, which was democracy.

"The government has done nothing for the sake of democracy in the last 15 years; instead, it has used electoral authority to remain in power."

Further accusing the government of destroying the judicial system, he told the activists that there was no alternative to movement.

Speaking at the event, BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a great leader. We respect him. He [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] did not declare independence when the former prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad took a tape recorder to him. When [in 1971] mothers and sisters were being tortured, no one came down to save them except the soldiers of the East Bengal Regiment."

Questioning the existence of democracy in the country today, he said, "Innocent people fought the liberation war for democracy. Now, these rulers make speeches about democracy. Why then did you kill democracy in 1975 and establish Bakshal?"

Urging everyone to unite, the BNP vice chairman hoped that the party would achieve victory, drawing parallels with the nation's attainment of liberation through war.

"Inshaa'Allah, BNP will win. Democracy will win." he asserted.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Advisor Monirul Haque Chowdhury, Organising Secretary Abdus Salam, among others, also spoke at the meeting.