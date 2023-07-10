RPO amendment did not reduce EC's powers, rather increased: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 04:30 pm

RPO amendment did not reduce EC&#039;s powers, rather increased: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed that the powers of the Election Commission have not been reduced but rather increased through the amendment in the Representation of the People Bill.

After the RPO amendment was published in the form of gazette on Monday, during a briefing at EC's Agargaon Nirbachon Bhaban, the CEC highlighted the commission's current position saying, "the power of the Election Commission has increased and consolidated."

The bill, which passed in the Parliament on 4 July, states that the key amendment authorises the Election Commission to postpone or cancel results or voting of one or more polling stations in any number of constituencies on polling day, but not the entire election to a constituency.

The EC has the power to stop publication of the gazette in some of the centres concerned after investigating any allegation of irregularities after polls.

Besides, the CEC also criticised statements implying that the EC's power has been "diminished" and said, no powers of the EC have been revoked over shutting down polls. 

"People are being misled over a legislative amendment. The Election Commission is being humiliated," he said. 

As per the new provision to the RPO - the law that governs elections in Bangladesh - the Election Commission has been empowered to postpone or cancel the result of one or more than one polling station at any time during balloting (polling day) or ballot counting, due to use of muscle power or any other reason.

But there is no provision of cancelling the entire election to a constituency in the proposed law- as done during the Gaibandha-5 by-election last October.

As per the amended RPO, the EC can appoint a returning officer for one or more constituencies. It has been made constituency-based also, whereas it was previously district-based.

The changes will be in effect for the next parliamentary elections due by January 2024.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / RPO / Bangladesh / election

