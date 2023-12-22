Quader starts election campaign

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader started his election campaign in his constituency Noakhali-5 today (22 December).

The AL-nominated candidate started his election campaign after offering ziarat to the graves of his parents at his Miah Bari family graveyard in Bara Rajapur village under Basurhat Municipality of Companiganj upazila.

His younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat Municipality and President of Companiganj upazila AL, and local leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations were present.

Later, Quader addressed a street rally in front of Companiganj AL office.

Speaking at the rally, the AL general secretary urged everyone to follow the electoral code of conduct.



"Do not get scared. The trend of development should be continued by making Sheikh Hasina's boat win on the January-7 polls," he said.