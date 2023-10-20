Quader asks AL men to guard homes, puja mandaps of Hindus

BSS
20 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 05:31 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today instructed the party leaders and activists to guard puja mandaps and residences of the Hindu community across the country during the Durga Puja. 

Quader gave the instruction following a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad here this morning.

The recent incident of violence in Cumilla has been taken into account and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inquired about it with grave concern, he said.

The AL general secretary said the incident is under investigation now and disciplinary actions will be taken against those to be found guilty.

Replying to a question from a journalist about the BNP's rally on 28 October, Quader said on 28 October next, there will be the same consequence of its 10 December programme.

