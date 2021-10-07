By-polls to Rashid Chowdhury’s vacant seat on 27 October

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 04:10 pm

Election Commission (EC) Secretary M Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the schedule on Thursday

The by-election to one of the reserved seats for women in the Parliament –which fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Party (JaPa) MP Professor Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury – will be held on 27 October.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary M Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the schedule on Thursday.

The deadlines for nomination submission and cancellation have been set for 17 October and 23 October respectively.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on 18 October.

Voting will be held from 9am to 5pm without any break at the office room of the concerned returning officer at the EC Secretariat in Dhaka.

The reserved seat fell vacant on 13 September after the JaPa presidium member died while undergoing treatment at the city's Birdem General Hospital.

