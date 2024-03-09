Chowdhury Fahria Afrin becomes first woman mayor of Munshiganj

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 07:32 pm

Chowdhury Fahria Afrin becomes first woman mayor of Munshiganj

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 07:32 pm
Munshiganj has elected its first-ever woman mayor Chowdhury Fahria Afrin, an independent candidate. Photo: Collected
Munshiganj has elected its first-ever woman mayor Chowdhury Fahria Afrin, an independent candidate. Photo: Collected

Munshiganj has elected its first-ever woman mayor Chowdhury Fahria Afrin, an independent candidate.

Contesting under the "Jug" symbol, she secured victory with a huge margin of 21,384 votes over her rival SM Mahatab Uddin Kallol. Fahria received a total of 21,994 votes while Kallol secured 610 votes.

She is the wife of Munshiganj-3 Constituency Member of Parliament Mohammad Faisal Biplab and daughter-in-law of Munshiganj District Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin.

Following the resignation of the former mayor of Munshiganj Faisal Biplab, who stepped down to participate in the 12th national election, the position became vacant.

 

