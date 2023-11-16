Political parties forming alliance must notify EC in 3 days

If political parties want to form any alliance, then they must notify the Election Commission within three days after the announcement of the election schedule.

In a notification signed by Shariful Alam, (Director) Public Relations, Election Commission Secretariat, it said this was in accordance with Article 20 of the Representation of the People Order 1972.

The article states, "If there are more contesting candidates than one in respect of any constituency, the Returning Officer shall (a) allocate, in the case of a contesting candidate set up by a registered political party, the symbol reserved for that party by the Commission under this Order or the rules."

The schedule for the 12th national elections was announced on 15 November.

"Accordingly, it is being requested to apply to the Election Commission within three days for the symbol of the electoral alliance," the notification reads.