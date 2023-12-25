EC bans use of plastic, polythene in campaign leaflets, banners

The Election Commission (EC) has banned the use of plastic and polythene for leaflets or banners while campaigning for the national polls.

In a notice issued on Monday (25 December), the commission asked returning officers to implement the ban.

The initiative was taken to make the polls environment-friendly and ensure a 'green' election environment, states the notice signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman.

Candidates have been advised to reduce or refrain from generating waste during the campaigning process.

Earlier, the High Court (HC) banned the use of plastic and polythene during elections.