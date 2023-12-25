EC bans use of plastic, polythene in campaign leaflets, banners

Politics

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:48 pm

Earlier, the High Court (HC) banned the use of plastic and polythene during elections

Election posters during city polls in 2020. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Election posters during city polls in 2020. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has banned the use of plastic and polythene for leaflets or banners while campaigning for the national polls.

In a notice issued on Monday (25 December), the commission asked returning officers to implement the ban.

The initiative was taken to make the polls environment-friendly and ensure a 'green' election environment, states the notice signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman.

Candidates have been advised to reduce or refrain from generating waste during the campaigning process. 

Earlier, the High Court (HC) banned the use of plastic and polythene during elections.

 

