Police deliberately put my son’s name in extortion case I filed: BNP leader Mir Nasir

Mir Mohammed Nasir Uddin, adviser to the BNP chairperson, on Sunday sent the caretaker of his building to Hathazari police station to file a case against two persons over extortion on his property.

Later, he was surprised to see his son Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin mentioned as the prime accused in the case.

Apart from Helal, a member of the BNP's executive committee, all the other accused in the case were BNP leaders, who had nothing to do with the extortion and grabbing, Nasir and Helal told The Business Standard. Besides, the actual culprits were not mentioned in the case statement at all, they said.

Police made up a false case statement and took the caretaker's sign on it, said the BNP leaders.

Mir Nasir said there is a private hospital at his Dalia-Nusrat Memorial Tower in Hathazari municipality. At the end of the 10-year contract, he asked the hospital authorities to vacate the building in July this year. Due to the notice, a group of people got angry and threatened the building's caretaker Nurul Islam. Consequently, Nasir sent Nurul with a written statement to the police station to file a case against two extortionists including one Nizam Uddin.

Mir Nasir said, "We wanted to bring in a new tenant after evicting the current one. There has been some trouble regarding it. The caretaker of my building was instructed to file a case with the police station as a plaintiff. But the police deliberately put my son's name in the case.

"I have given a letter to Hathazari police station officer in charge to withdraw my son's name."

Mir Nasir told TBS that in the letter sent to the Hathazari police he said, "It is unthinkable that I would file a case against my son. My employee Nurul Islam knows nothing about it."

Mir Helal told TBS, "The extortion case has been filed over an incident on 20 July, but my father and I were in Dhaka due to a political programme. This false case statement has been filed by the police for a completely dirty purpose."

The plaintiff of the case, Nurul Islam, could not be contacted over phone for comments regarding the matter.

Hathazari Police Station Officer in Charge Moniruzzaman brushed aside the allegation of making up a false case statement and taking the plaintiff's signature on it later.

"The case has been filed as per the plaintiff's written statement," said Moniruzzaman, adding that, "I have not received any letter from Mir Nasir about withdrawing his son's name from the case."

Other accused in the case were Hathazari Upazila unit Chhatra Dal Convener Takibul Hasan Chowdhury Taki, Hathazari Upazila unit Jubo Dal Senior Joint-convener GM Saiful, Hathazari Upazila unit BNP Member Secretary Giyas Uddin, Chattogram North Chhatra Dal unit General Secretary Monirul Islam Johnny, Hathazari Municipal unit Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Md Saheed, Chattogram North unit Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Saiful, Chattogram North unit Shwechchhashebak Dal member Md Imran Sikder, Hathazari Municipality Ward-7 Jubo Dal Convener Mizan.