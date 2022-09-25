People ready for final movement to oust govt: BNP

Politics

UNB
25 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 07:08 pm

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said the country's people are ready for the "final" movement to oust the current Awami League government, braving bullets and repressive acts.

"Prime Minister, you can no longer suppress the power of the people with your anger, rifles and guns. You don't know in which direction rifles and guns will turn now. There's still time to hand over power to a caretaker government," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme, the BNP leader said people have got fed up with the "misrule" and repression of the government.

"People across the country have become agitated and you can't resist them by putting up any barricade.  The awakened people are just waiting for the final push and they're ready to do it," he said.

Bangladesh Labour Party arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the unusual price hikes of daily essentials and demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's unconditional release.

Rizvi accused the government of misleading people by spreading propaganda that Jubo Dal activist Shahidul Islam Shaon was killed by the hit of a brick chip thrown by BNP leaders and activists.  

"Those who are talking nonsense and trying to confuse people in various ways after killing people won't be spared from the anger and outrage of the people," he warned.

The BNP leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was talking against war and advocating for peace by addressing the UNGA while law enforcers were killing people in Bangladesh.

"While talking about the Rohingyas, she's crying at a time when blood was flowing in Bangladesh. This contradiction suits Sheikh Hasina. She buried her country's democracy and freedom of speech and enacted the Digital Security Act to control the media," he observed.

Reacting to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that BNP wants to go to power by doing the "politics over corpse", Rizvi said their party has been holding their programme peacefully, but police and the ruling party activists are attacking those intentionally.

He said four leaders and activists of BNP's different associate bodies have been killed in police firing since 31 July. "Even after that, Obaidul Quader says BNP does the politics of corpse. They're lying and making unguarded and inhumane comments only to appease Sheikh Hasina."

Describing the current Election Commission (EC) as a worthless and subservient one, the BNP leader said it is not capable of holding a fair election. "They (current EC) are the servants of Sheikh Hasina. If Sheikh Hasina asks them to call a day as the night they will say it a night."

 

