BNP readies for ‘major’ Dhaka showdown on Friday

BNP is preparing for a major showdown in Dhaka on Friday (26 April) through a rally in Nayapaltan in demand for the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and to protest against the arrest and sentencing of other leaders and activists.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam is expected to lead the rally, said a letter signed by Saidur Rahman Mintoo, BNP Dhaka South unit office secretary.

The letter, a copy of which has been obtained by The Business Standard, said the rally would be held at 2:30pm.

Party sources said leaders and activists from the Dhaka metropolitan and neighbouring districts are preparing for the rally's success.

Party sources said BNP also sent a letter to the DMP commissioner on Saturday (20 April).

The Business Standard has reached out to the DMP for comments and is awaiting their response.

Sources also said the party intends to stage a showdown on 1 May, International Workers' Day.

According to sources of the party, which has been protesting for almost one-and-a-half years to topple the ruling government, is preparing to take to the streets anew.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said, "Our programme will be conducted peacefully and and within the bounds of the law. Through a large gathering, we want to convey to the government that our movement has not stopped, and is far from over. The BNP will bring down this government through its movement and will reestablish voting rights and a caretaker government in the country."

He added that a preparation meeting has been organised at the party office under the party's initiative.

Following this, the BNP will observe its regular programmes on the death anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman in May.

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "BNP believes in the rule of law. We will restore democracy in the country and reestablish the voting rights of the people through peaceful and lawful movements."