People fuming like volcano to force govt to resign: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said the people are now eager like a "fuming volcano" to oust the current government.

"Our every rally has been held peacefully without any chaos (on our part) anywhere. But the government is so much coward that it has arrested more than 500 leaders and workers of our party in false cases," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader alleged that the government has again started filing 'false' and 'fictitious' cases against the opposition leaders and activists.

"You (govt) have been implicating us in many cases and killing many people for 15 years. You have made 600 people to disappear, but you could not stop us. People are now fuming again like an active volcano and it'll erupt to ensure the fall of the government," he said.

BNP arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 46th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani.

Bhasani, popularly known as 'Majlum Jananeta' (the leader of the downtrodden), passed away on 17 November, 1976.

Fakhrul hoped that BNP's current movement will turn successful and they will be able to establish a government of the people.

He said in a new ray of hope common people are joining their divisional rallies with huge enthusiasm. "They're coming to our rallies wearing lungis, carrying bags and with flattened rice, puffed rice, and molasses for staying three days under the open sky and thus making our rallies successful. It's unprecedented."

The BNP leader said their party will surely succeed in freeing the country from misrule and restore the people's lost rights if it can take the movement to the right direction and keep up the current spirit of the masses.

"We need not pay much attention to who is saying what and where. We let them say who are talking about playing a game. We'll stick to our goal. We must win the victory this time as we have no alternative to it," he said.

Fakhrul called Maulana Bhasani a rare politician and urged BNP leaders and activists to follow his ideals. "We've been in a tough fight, and we must remember and follow him if we want to succeed."

He said the politics has now changed and the nation is going through a very bad time. "It's difficult to find people who remember Maulana Bhasani and follow him in this bad time. He (Bhasani) did not want anything for himself. His party was elected in 1954 and formed the government, but Maulana Bhasani did not take charge of any ministry. This is Maulana Bhasani."

Fakhrul said Maulana Bhasani never compromised with power and he always did politics for people. "Those who are doing politics for people and trying to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country need to take a lesson from him (Bhasani) that we should never compromise on our goal. We have to move forward towards our goal with all strengths without any compromise."