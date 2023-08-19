BNP-police clash leaves 200 injured in N’ganj, Habiganj

Politics

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

BNP-police clash leaves 200 injured in N’ganj, Habiganj

10 policemen including sadar police station officer-in-charge were also injured in Habiganj clash

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:46 pm
Police fired tear shells to disperse the BNP men at Shayestanagar in Habiganj during the party&#039;s road march programme today (19 August). Photo: TBS
Police fired tear shells to disperse the BNP men at Shayestanagar in Habiganj during the party's road march programme today (19 August). Photo: TBS

Over 200 leaders and activists of the BNP sustained injuries following clashes with the police in Narayanganj and Habiganj during the party's road marches on Saturday, the party leaders claimed.

The party organised road marches across the country, demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In Habiganj, at least 150 people, including several cops, were injured as the activists of the BNP and police locked into a clash in Shaestanagar area of the town on Saturday afternoon, according to UNB.

Ajay Dev, officer-in-charge (OC) of Habiganj police station and general secretary of Habiganj municipal unit BNP Awal were among the injured.

During a chase and counter-chase, agitated BNP men threw bricks at the police.

Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to take the situation under control.

Several cops including Habiganj OC Ajay Dev were injured during the clash, said Badiuzzaman, OC (Investigation).

"We are still at the scene to avoid any untoward situation, " he added.

In Narayanganj's Kanchpur area, the district BNP's road march was met with police baton charges and the firing of rubber bullets, according to eyewitnesses and BNP leaders, 

The leaders and activists from the district BNP and its allied organisations assembled in the eastern vicinity of the Kanchpur bridge situated along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for the road march. When the police issued a directive for them to vacate the highway, a verbal altercation ensued between the two parties, BNP leaders said.

Subsequently, at one point, the BNP activists disbanded as a response to the police baton charge. Afterwards, the police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullet deployment, prompting the BNP men to retaliate by throwing bricks, they added.

Muhammad Ghiyasuddin, president of Narayanganj district BNP, said the use of tear gas canisters by police resulted in injuries to BNP's deputy secretary of international affairs Nazrul Islam Azad along with over 50 other leaders and activists.

Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of police and official spokesperson for Narayanganj district police, said, "No prior authorisation was granted by the police for the road march. The BNP leaders and activists obstructed the highway, leading to significant disruptions in traffic flow."

Top News

BNP-Police clash / BNP road march / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country