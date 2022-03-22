Only 15 out of 39 invitees joined EC dialogue today

The dialogue of Election Commission on Tuesday was attended by only a few eminent citizens from the civil society.

Fifteen out of the 39 invited citizens attended the dialogue.

Among those present at the dialogue are – Debapriya Bhattacharya, Mostafizur Rahman, Zafrullah Chowdhury, Khushi Kabir, Sanjib Drong, Rubaiyat Ferdous, Ali Imam Majumdar, Abdul Latif Mondol, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Sinha M Said, Prof Nazrul Islam, Faras Uddin, Abu Alam Shahid Khan, Iftekharuzzaman and Shaheen Anam.

Earlier on 13 March, the Election Commission held a dialogue with academics. That dialogue was also attended by only 13 people out of 30 invitees.

The Election Commission will prepare a roadmap for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election utilising the outcome of the series of dialogue with stakeholders.

On 26 February, President Abdul Hamid appointed the EC headed by Kazi Habibul Awal. The commission took the oath on 27 February and joined the office the following day.