'Lungs of Chattogram' at risk: Civil society demand cancellation of planned ramp construction on Tigerpass-CRB road

Representatives of the civil society have demanded the cancellation of the decision to build a ramp on the double-decker road from Tigerpass to Central Railway Building (CRB) in Chattogram city.

Raising concerns for the natural biodiversity of the area, they made the demand at a press conference organised under the banner of the Combined Environmental Protection Movement of Chattogram at the press club of the city on Tuesday (23 April).

Reading out a written statement at the event, organiser of the movement Ritu Parvin said, "Located in the centre of the city, the CRB area is known as the 'Lungs of Chattogram' which is full of natural diversity. The country's only natural double-decker road is situated in the CRB area which has been declared a heritage site.

"On this road, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) marked down 42 trees for cutting in preparation for the construction of the elevated expressway ramp. Among them were centennial trees. How does this organisation make such suicidal decisions?"

"Renowned architects and urban planners have said there is no need for a ramp towards this double-decker road. We agree with all respected and accepted expert architects and urban planners and demand that the CDA withdraw from the plan of constructing a ramp towards this double-decker road," she added.

Transportation expert and urban planning engineer Subhash Barua, former professor of zoology department of Chittagong University Shafiq Haider, former principal of Chittagong Medical College Dr Imran Bin Yunus, and public health expert Dr Mahfuzur Rahman also spoke among others.