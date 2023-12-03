Nomination cancelled for AL candidate contesting against Jatiya Party's Chunnu in Kishoreganj-1

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 10:09 pm

Nomination cancelled for AL candidate contesting against Jatiya Party&#039;s Chunnu in Kishoreganj-1

The nomination form of Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League candidate for the Kishoreganj-3 constituency, where he faces competition from Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, has been cancelled.

District Returning Officer Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad said on Sunday that Nasirul Islam failed to disclose information about a pending case in his affidavit, leading to the cancellation of his nomination paper.

Nasirul Islam currently serves as the convener of the Karimganj upazila Awami League.

The incumbent lawmaker of Kishoreganj-3 is Jatiya Party (JPA) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, who has been elected to the seat three times consecutively in the last three parliamentary elections.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu has submitted nomination form for the seat once again for the upcoming election.



