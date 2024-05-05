Woman, son die in house collapse during storm in Kishoreganj

Woman, son die in house collapse during storm in Kishoreganj

A 9-month pregnant woman and her five-year-old son died as their house collapsed on them during a storm at Hazipara Ghonar Bari in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj district Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Rup Tara, 45, wife of Abdul Kaiyum and her son Taijul.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station, said the house of Kaiyum collapsed after a big tree fell on it during the storm that swept the district around 11:30 pm, leaving Taijul dead on the spot and  Rup injured.

Later, she was taken to Abdul Hamid Medical College where doctors declared her dead.

 

